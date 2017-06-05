Colby Barrick: Not your average walk-on

Junior Colby Barrick, starting outfielder for Cal Poly’s baseball team, has always paved his own path.

He wasn’t a baseball prodigy as a kid or a top recruit coming out of high school. In fact, Barrick wasn’t even supposed to go to Cal Poly to begin with.

Right now, Barrick is having the time of his life playing for the Mustangs, but it wasn’t always this enjoyable.

A tough childhood

Barrick was born in Santa Barbara, California, but he moved to the Santa Ynez Valley soon after. When he was two weeks old, his father, Jamie, was diagnosed with a very rare form of cancer. At the time, there were seven people worldwide who had this cancer and Jamie was one of them. For the first two years of Barrick’s life, his family drove all over the country to get treatment with stops ranging from Florida to the UCLA Medical Center.

Barrick remembers Christmas when he was four years old because of the large number of gifts provided by his family, friends and the Santa Ynez Community. “I thought Santa was the best person on earth,” he said.

Jamie fought cancer for five years before passing away when Barrick was in kindergarten. Barrick has little memory of his dad and relied heavily on his mother, Teresa, and his older brother, Skyler, ever since.

“I will always think of my mom as the strongest person I’ve ever met,” Barrick said. “She took on that role when I was so young. I can’t imagine what she had to deal with internally.”

To this day, Barrick texts his mom every day, telling her he loves her and thanking her for what she does.

Theresa met Barrick’s stepdad, Chris Bruhn, three years after Jamie’s death. Bruhn also lost his wife to cancer and was left with a daughter, Miranda. But Barrick initially wasn’t happy.

“When I was first around him I was 7 1/2, eight years old and I was so confused,” Barrick said. “I didn’t know anything. I was kind of pissed off, too.”

Turning to sports

As time progressed, Barrick turned his focus to all things sports: soccer, baseball, basketball and football. Of the four, he started taking baseball more seriously his junior year of high school with the ultimate goal of getting a scholarship to help his parents financially. In his senior year, his team went 29-1 and won the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 championship.

But Barric k didn’t have any huge offers and was disappointed.

Instead of giving up, Barrick went to Hancock Community College in Santa Maria to play baseball. He started in right field his freshman year, batted lead off, won first team all-conference and a gold glove award. These accolades got him noticed by four-year colleges, and coaches knew about Barrick by the time his sophomore year started. With the increased attention, he improved again in his sophomore year, putting up better numbers with a jump in power and swing.

“The junior college route allowed me to mature as a person,” Barrick said. “I think it completely changed me. I didn’t think I was ready for [Division One athletics]. I didn’t want to accept it at first. It was a hard pill to swallow.”

By the end of his sophomore year, Barrick and his family were all ready for him to go to UC Santa Barbara. Once he committed, his family stocked up on Gaucho gear. He was excited that his parents could go watch him every single home game and that he would play with backup catcher and childhood friend Thomas Roane.

Barrick was so excited by this opportunity that he didn’t realize initially that UC Santa Barbara didn’t cooperate with his financial needs. He had made a decision to go wherever offered the best scholarship, no matter where it was. He de-committed only three weeks before school started.

He didn’t know what to do, but instinctively called up Cal Poly seeking a chance to walk on. The Cal Poly baseball team made it work and he got the scholarship he dreamed of.

Stepping up to the plate

Barrick got his chance to start in the Mustangs’ series against Wichita State in mid-March, where he went 7 of 11 in four games from the plate.

In his time as a Mustang, Barrick learned a lot from head coach Larry Lee.

“He lives, breathes and talks baseball,” Barrick said. “I’ve never been around someone who knows as much as he does.”

Throughout Barrick’s baseball career, Bruhn bonded with Barrick through the sport, offering to help in any way he could.

“I always had my number one fan out there,” Barrick said. “He was a huge reason to why I think I made it to where I am today.”

Barrick isn’t ready to think of life post-college, instead choosing to focus on today. The Cal Poly baseball team finished second in the Big West this season, narrowly missing out on an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament. He played well this season and finished fourth on the team in batting average (0.303) with 27 hits and 12 runs.

With how he’s played at the high school and junior college levels, Barrick will likely improve this offseason and come back in 2018 to contribute significantly to a talented Cal Poly team.