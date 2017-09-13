Hiker falls 15 feet off Bishop Peak

Update 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14

Industrial technologies and packaging freshman Cynthia Lee has been discharged from the emergency room at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and is recovering in her San Jose home, according to her mother Lydia Lee.

Cynthia Lee was hiking with her Week of Welcome (WOW) group Sept. 13 when she fell from Bishop Peak. According to her mother, she suffered a head injury, multiple scrapes and cuts but is recovering.

“Please thank her WOW leaders,” Lydia said. “They stayed with her all the time. And the WOW board member who went to the hospital immediately.”

Original story

An unnamed hiker fell 15 feet off Bishop Peak and was rescued by firefighters, according to Cal Fire, also known as San Luis Obispo County Fire Department. Cal Fire, San Luis Obispo City Fire Department and Santa Barbara County (SBC) Fire Department aided in the rescue.

[Update/final] #peakic Patient rescued, now transported to hospital by helicopter (Santa Barbara Co FD). Units will be coming available. — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) September 13, 2017

The person sustained a head injury and was evacuated to a hospital in a SBC Fire Department helicopter.

@SLO_City_Fire & @CALFIRE_SLO conducting rescue at top of Bishop Peak. Report of hiker with head injury. More to follow… — SLO City Fire (@SLO_City_Fire) September 13, 2017

Aidan McGloin contributed to this report.