8 things to do at Cal Poly this Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is here and there is no shortage of things going on this week at Cal Poly. Here are eight things happening around campus this week.

1. Healthy Relationships Week

Healthy Relationships Week is a week-long awareness event put on by Alpha Chi Omega to promote healthy relationships on campus and support the fight to end domestic violence. All proceeds made throughout the week will directly benefit the San Luis Obispo Women’s Shelter.

On Feb. 14, the sorority will set up two booths at its chapter house:

“Flowers for Philanthropy” booth selling roses to raise awareness for $2. “Throw Pies Not Punches” booth where students can purchase pies to throw at influential Cal Poly leaders from groups such as Associated Students, Inc., University Police Department, Panhellenic and Interfraternity Council. The booth will be from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. One throw is $5 and two throws is $7.

Alpha Chi Omega will put on a “Love Is” interactive photo booth where students can define what love means to them and take a photo. The booth will be in the University Union (UU) Plaza from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m on Feb. 15. When a participant posts a photo from the booth with the hashtag #LOVEISAXOCP, they will be entered to win a “Love Shouldn’t Hurt” athletic tank top.

Alpha Chi Omega will also sell “Real Men Only Hit the Gym” tank tops.

2. Letterpress Valentine’s Day card sale

On Feb. 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dexter Lawn, students can purchase student-designed letterpressed Valentine’s Day cards from the Shakespeare Press Museum (building 26, room 116). One card is $3 and three cards is $8. Cash, cards and Venmo payments will be accepted.

3. Love Carefully PULSE event

PULSE will hold an event with games, prizes and photo booths to spread awareness about how to “love carefully.” It will be held Feb. 13 from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Recreation Center and Feb. 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the UU.

4. #Kennedylove Valentine’s Day exhibit

In the Robert E. Kennedy Library Feb. 13 to 17, there will be an interactive display that allows students to show their love for the library. Students can share their messages with #kennedylove on social media.

5. Blind date with a book

Kennedy Library’s Take5 Team is presenting a unique take on a blind date. Books from the “good reads” section will be disguised in envelopes. Participants will read short hints about the books in the envelopes, choose the hint that sounds the most appealing and take the corresponding book for free as their “blind date.”

The event is held on the second floor of the library and will last until all books are taken.

6. Send Valentine’s Day greetings to your loved ones

Kennedy Library’s design team student assistant Shania Cheng has created postcards that are available at the front desk of the library. Fill one out, drop it in the box and the library will mail the card for you.

7. Dessert night

19 Metro Station is hosting a dessert night Feb. 14 and 15 at 8 p.m.