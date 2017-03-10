‘A Day Without a Woman’ March makes its way through downtown SLO

San Luis Obispo celebrated International Women’s Day with the ‘A Day Without a Woman’ March organized by the San Luis Obispo chapter of the Women’s March and Kindness Matters SLO.

Cal Poly Students for Quality Education prepared for the event by hosting a banner and sign making event in front of the Robert E. Kennedy parking lot and Mathematics and Science (building 38), then carpooled to Meadow Park for the march itself.

Women from all over the Central Coast came and marched from Meadow Park to Mission Plaza in downtown San Luis Obispo. The women wore red, with homemade signs and popular vagina hats from the Women’s March in January.

The protesters gathered in Mission Plaza and had a moment of silence to — in the words of one protester who addressed the crowd — “reflect on the people in our lives that have come before us and have taught us to be caring and compassionate and to honor all lives.”