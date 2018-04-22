A new volunteering opportunity in Morro Bay

The SeaLife Stewards program is dedicated to educating the community on keeping the environment and its wildlife safe, and now, the program is accepting new volunteers. Located in Morro Bay, SeaLife Stewards teaches its volunteers both in a classroom and out on the water, providing them with the proper skills to protect the animals and to educate others who may be on the water as well.

For more information and to submit an application, contact Jenny Foca at SeaLifeStewards@gmail.com or (805) 548-0388.