A third fraternity has been suspended for violations including hazing this school year. This time for push-ups

The Nu Alpha chapter of Kappa Sigma at Cal Poly was suspended for violations including hazing and conspiracy to haze effective immediately until June 15, 2019. The hazing did not involve alcohol, but required pledges to answer questions about the fraternity and do push-ups for answering incorrectly, according to Communications Specialist Cynthia Lambert.

An official statement identified the charges alleged against the fraternity as violations of alcohol, hazing and conspiracy to haze, health and safety, university policy and violation of law.

“A university investigation determined the chapter has engaged in hazing activities and, in separate incidents, held events during its pledging process at which minors had access to alcohol,” Lambert wrote in an email to Mustang News. “The hazing in this case involved quizzing pledges on fraternity history and requiring push-ups as punishment for incorrect answers.”

The Office of Students Rights and Responsibilities defines hazing as, “a method of indoctrination, initiation or preinitiation into a student organization or student body … which is likely to cause serious bodily injury to any former, current, or prospective student … and any act likely to cause physical harm, personal degradation or disgrace resulting in physical or mental harm.”

The fraternity will also be under social probation until Spring 2020 and joins five other fraternities who are currently under sanctions by the university.

The Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity and Zeta Beta Tau fraternity were both recently placed on probation through Fall quarter 2019. In both cases, university investigations found the chapters provided alcohol to minors at parties. There are no restrictions placed on the fraternities, but they are expected to demonstrate exemplary compliance with University policies during the probation period, according to Cal Poly Fraternity and Sorority Life.

Lambert said the Kappa Sigma chapter will also have to abide by sanctions issued by the national headquarters and Kappa Sigma leadership will be required to to complete educational training on risk management.

Members of Kappa Sigma declined to comment.

The Nu Alpha chapter at Cal Poly was founded as the 250th chapter of Kappa Sigma on May 6, 1989. The fraternity was re-founded on-campus May 24, 2014.