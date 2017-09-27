Additional parking permits on sale at 3 p.m.

Additional parking permits for Orange lots and Canyon Circle Structure (R4) will be available for purchase starting Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 3 p.m.

Orange parking permits are only valid in H12, H14 and H16 parking lots on a quarterly basis, but upper levels of the R3 structure in Poly Canyon Village are available to Orange permit holders for overflow.

Priority for these permits is given to commuter students who can prove that they reside outside of San Luis Obispo city limits, followed by graduates, transfers and descending academic progress levels thereafter.

Commuter students can request priority permits by providing a lease or utility bill along with a photo ID. These materials must be presented to University Police in building 36 on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Annual permits for the Canyon Circle Structure are to be distributed on a first-come-first-served basis. The waitlist opens Wednesday at 3 p.m., but permits will not be granted until Thursday, Sept. 28. Annual permits are priced at $415 and quarterly permits are $138.