Administration building evacuated after asbestos released during construction

Updated July 25 at 6:00 p.m.

Recent construction activity in Administration (building 1) released a small amount of asbestos-containing material onto the second floor Tuesday, July 24 at 4:00 p.m. This prompted Facilities Management and Development to close the entire building for investigation and cleanup, according to an email sent to all employees working in the building.

Employees were initially told the building would reopen this morning, but were informed last night that the building would remain closed Wednesday.

Testing results received Wednesday afternoon revealed no asbestos was detected in any of the air samples from the building’s five floors. The surrounding area was inspected by environmental consultants to confirm there were no other areas affected. New air filters will also be installed.

The building is set to reopen Thursday, July 26.

In an email, Facilities Management & Development called the move to close the building “abundantly cautious.”

Employees worked in various locations across campus and some worked from home on Wednesday, according to Cal Poly Communications Specialist Cynthia Lambert.

Located across from Julian A. McPhee University Union, the building houses administration offices, such as the Office of the President, Student Accounts and the Office of the Registrar.

According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), exposure generally occur only when asbestos-containing material is disturbed in some way to release particles into the air.

Because of its strength and heat resistance, asbestos is used in a variety of building construction materials to protect against fire and for insulation. In most instances, use of asbestos is not banned.

Exposure to asbestos increases your risk of developing lung disease. While Facilities Management and Development only reports small amounts, the greater the exposure to asbestos, the greater the chance of developing harmful health effects.

Disease symptoms may take many years to develop following exposure.