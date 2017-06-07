Alpha Epsilon Pi on social probation for underage drinking and hazing

Cal Poly Alpha Epsilon Pi (AEPi) fraternity was placed on social probation for incidents of underage drinking and hazing of members May 17, according to Dean of Students Kathleen McMahon.

“Alpha Epsilon Pi views the probationary period as an opportunity for further growth and development in key aspects of our fraternity such as brotherhood, philanthropy and involvement in the San Luis Obispo Jewish community,” Alpha Epsilon Pi President Jordan Weil said.

Being on social probation means the fraternity will not be allowed to host social events from now until Dec. 9, 2017.

According to University Spokesperson Matt Lazier, the chapter is required to work more closely with their national chapter office and take courses on hazing, risk management and chapter procedures.