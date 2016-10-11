Alta Music Festival to bring music, elevated

A new festival is making its way to San Luis Obispo, aimed at bringing festival-goers’ music experience to new heights.

Alta Music Festival, founded by Dan Sheehan, a talent buyer and co-producer of the California Roots Music & Arts Festival, will take place Saturday, Oct. 15 at Avila Beach Golf Resort.

This one-day festival will have attendees grooving to the tunes of Iration, Collie Buddz and Nahko and Medicine for the People as the sun sets against the Pacific. Craft beer pop-up stands and an assortment of local food vendors will keep taste buds satisfied throughout the event, from when the doors open at 11 a.m. to when the music stops at 9 p.m.

The festival boasts a name that perfectly encompasses the way Sheehan hopes attendees will feel at the event. “Alta” refers to a state of mind that is elevated or heightened in the presence of art.

“Alta Music Festival is a special festival experience because we’re thinking beyond the music,” Sheehan said. “We’ve zeroed in on those fine details, and worked to create a higher standard from the beginning. We know you will step through the gates and feel the difference, and we look forward to providing that feeling at this event for years to come.”

Along with music and food, organizers of the event will showcase their efforts toward sustainability. Alta Music Festival has teamed up with the #RockNRefill program, as well as the nonprofit Reverb. In addition, each ticket will include a $5 fee that will support single-use plastic free solutions. This fee will gift each ticket holder with a 32-ounce Alta Music Festival Nalgene bottle, custom-made for the festival. The festival site will feature free filtered water stations to ensure fans stay hydrated and use their new water bottles.

Alta Music Festival has also partnered with the Ventana Wildlife Society to give back to natural wildlife organizations. They specifically aim to raise funds and awareness for the Society’s Condor Program. The California condor is the largest flying bird in North America and the largest endangered bird. The minds behind Alta said the bird serves as a symbol for the height the festival hopes to obtain in its overall experience. The California condor will be featured in the festival’s artwork and $1 from each ticket sold will be donated to the Ventana Wildlife Society.

To learn more about the event and purchase tickets, visit http://altamusicfestival.com.