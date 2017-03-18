Alternative management for Dining and the University Store deal coming to close

The University Store will be under new third-party management by July. | Photo courtesy of Cal Poly University Store

Cal Poly Corporation is still in negotiations to outsource the University Store and Campus Dining venues to third-party management, but expects a deal to be finalized within the next three to four weeks.

At the beginning of the school year, the corporation announced it was pursuing requests for proposals (RFP) to bring in new on-site food management for Campus Dining and put the University Store under a third party. Cal Poly Corporation is set to begin third party management July 1, according to Cal Poly Corporation Communications Specialist Kelly Azel.

“The university has decided to outsource University Store operations to an outside provider. The [Cal Poly] Corporation met with President [Jeffrey] Armstrong, Provost Enz Finken, and VPs Cindy Villa and Keith Humphrey last week and was given the authorization to enter into negotiations for outsourcing. No decision has been made about a vendor,” Azel said in a statement to Mustang News. “All full-time staff will be retained and part-time and student staff will also be given opportunities for employment.”

The change in management for the next academic year will not affect current Campus Dining or University Store employees.