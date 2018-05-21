Amazon pledges $80,000 in scholarships for Cal Poly Scholars

Amazon has pledged a donation of $80,000 to the high-achieving students enrolled in the Cal Poly Scholars Program.

Starting Fall 2018, eight eligible computer science or software engineering students will receive a full-ride scholarship.

The Cal Poly Scholars Program was created by President Jeffrey Armstrong in 2012 and serves to recruit and retain qualified students who come from low-income households and attended a California high school. It provides students with an annual scholarship credit toward a technology package, residence on campus for their first two years of enrollment and proactive advising and support to help ensure their academic success.

Throughout the six academic colleges, there are currently 240 Cal Poly Scholars who are pursuing degrees from more than 30 majors.

“This generous gift provides the means for eight accomplished students to attend and be supported at Cal Poly, and it moves the university closer toward our goal of expanding the Scholars program to all students in need on our campus,” Armstrong said in the press release. “Our strong industry partnerships are key to our ability to give all low-income California students the opportunity to benefit from Cal Poly’s Learn by Doing philosophy.”