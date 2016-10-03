Anjelah Johnson returns to Cal Poly for some laughs

Cal Poly will host Los Angeles-based standup comedian Anjelah Johnson on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the Performing Arts Center (PAC).

Johnson has two Netflix standup specials and had a stint as a cast member on FOX’s MADtv.

According to Director of Cal Poly Arts Steven Lerian, the success of Johnson’s last performance on Cal Poly’s campus in early 2013 and her appeal to all ages were incentives to bring her back.

“I think part of her charm is that it’s a very clean show as opposed to lots of comedy these days that gets down in the dirt pretty far,” Lerian said. “It’s appropriate for all ages which is not something you see very often with comedians; she’s able to be hilarious and to not have to revert to jokes that might not be appropriate for network TV, for example.”

A defining element of Johnson’s standup act is a character she developed called “Bon Qui Qui,” which appeared on MADtv, according to Lerian. The most popular “Bon Qui Qui” video on Youtube currently has 71,000,000 views. In 2015, Johnson released an album under the moniker titled Gold Plated Dreams.

Much of Johnson’s fame also comes as a result of a standup routine that went viral in 2007, titled “Nail Salon.”

The PAC’s doors open at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday night, and curtain time is 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the Cal Poly ticket office website.