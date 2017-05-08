Architecture students put their work up for auction

The American Institute of Architecture Students (AIAS) chapter at Cal Poly held its third annual art auction on Friday, April 28.

Students auctioned off artwork that they made in their classes including drawings, sculptures and sketches of actual architectural plans.

The proceeds from the auctioned off pieces went to supporting AIAS. Some of this money goes toward helping them run the skills workshops they provide for architecture students.

According to their Facebook page, the organization hosts events like this to build interest and enrich the educational experience of all students in architecture and design beyond the classroom.