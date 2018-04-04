Armstrong has yet to decide on Opportunity Grant and Fee; if implemented Fall 2018 cohort will not pay

President Jeffrey Armstrong released a campus-wide email April 4 to inform the community that if the Cal Poly Opportunity Grant (CPOG) and Cal Poly Opportunity Fee (CPOF) were to be imposed, freshmen and transfer students starting Cal Poly Fall 2018 would not be subject to the fee. This cohort of students would not have to pay the fee at any point throughout their Cal Poly career.

Armstrong said the information has been released to all students admitted for Fall 2018.

Additionally, Armstrong said he has not yet reached a decision whether to go ahead with the CPOG and CPOF for Fall 2019 students and future cohorts.

“I continue to consider the feedback I’ve received through shared governance with students, faculty, and staff,” Armstrong wrote in the email. “I deeply appreciate the thoughtfulness, passion and Mustang pride shown by the 2,178 students who submitted comments as part of the student consultation process. You raised many good questions and concerns.”

According to university spokesperson Matt Lazier, the university cannot release any further information at this time.