As Cal Poly begins releasing admissions decisions, preliminary average GPA at 4.10

Harris told Mustang News that of freshman applicants there were slightly more men (52%) than women (48%).

“They are tremendous students and they have options, so what we know and understand is we have to accept enough students to get down to our targeted enrollment,” Harris said. “The students that are being accepted here are also being accepted to many of the UC campuses, to top private schools and they defiantly have tremendous options out there.”

The preliminary mean grade point average for acceptances was a 4.10, with an average SAT score of 1405. The College of Engineering received the most applicants with more than 21,000 between freshman and transfer students.

Last year, the average GPA of selected students was 4.12, according to Cal Poly admissions. The average SAT score was 1407 and the average ACT score was 30.

All acceptances will be delivered to potential Cal Poly students by April 1 and students must fill out their “intent to register” by May 1.