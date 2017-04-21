ASI Events to host student DJ competition Friday

Associated Students, Inc. will be hosting “So You Think You Can DJ,” a student DJ competition Friday, April 21 in the University Union Plaza from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., according to the press release.

Five student DJ acts — including Alt 9, Tyler Ball, DJ Felly Fell, Eric Tang and duo Alec Soto and Austin Stewart — will compete for a chance to open at the Spring Stampede.

Business administration senior Eric Tang is one of the DJs who will be performing Friday.

“I’m most excited about getting to play the songs I want to play and communicate my music taste in a 15 minute set,” Tang said.

The event is free and open to the public. Complementary pizza, tacos and ice cream will be available for all students with a valid PolyCard. All attendees will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite DJ at the conclusion of the event, according to the press release.