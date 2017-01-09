ASI Events releases Spring Stampede survey

Electronic artist Marshmello is one of the choices on the survey | Wikimedia Commons

Associated Students, Inc. (ASI) Events has released their survey for the annual Spring Stampede concert.

In this survey, ASI Events is asking for the input of Cal Poly students to determine their top picks for the concert this spring. Choices for artists include rappers Lil Yachty and Ty Dolla $ign, singer-songwriter BØRNS and electronic artists RL Grime and Marshmello, among others.

To cast your vote, click here. The survey will close on Monday, Jan. 16 at 11:59 p.m.

With performances ranging from T-Pain and Jai Wolf in 2016 to Sage the Gemini, Hoodie Allen and The Knocks in 2015, Cal Poly has witnessed some big names in the past two years of the festival-style show. This is the third year Cal Poly will be hosting the event.