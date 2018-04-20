ASI presidential candidates debate on-campus issues

The two Associated Students, Inc. (ASI) 2018-2019 presidential candidates met at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 19, in the University Union (UU) Plaza to discuss issues and advocate for their platform. Political science sophomore Jasmin Fashami and political science junior George Will were asked both pre-written and audience-submitted questions. Each candidate was given two minutes to respond to each question, as well as an optional 30-second rebuttal in response to their opponent’s statement.

Fashami started off the debate stressing the need for all student voices to be heard. She highlighted her role as the 2017-2018 ASI Student Secretary of Advocacy, where her responsibilities entail “listening to the student voice and making sure students understand what their rights are at the local and state level.” She also detailed her platform of ACT: A stands for access to a voice, C stands for create initiative and T stands for together as one community.

Will followed with a statement regarding the “critical point in our history” and how the campus “can choose to stay divided or choose to come together as a school to begin the difficult process of healing our university.” Detailing his platform designed to “unify the campus,” his main priorities will be school spirit, safety, connectivity, culture and innovation. He also stated three “concrete ideas” he has to improve the campus, including a stimulus package for safety, a quarterly assembly for students regarding the state of Cal Poly and a campus climate and safety committee.

Understanding ASI presidency

The first question asked what the candidates understood about the role and responsibilities of ASI president.

Fashami responded first, stating she has worked very closely with the ASI leadership team as Student Secretary of Advocacy, which has given her an understanding of ASI’s structure. She also cited her spot on the External Affairs committee, where she “helps bring the student voice to ordinances and regulations.”

Will started off by expressing “the job of the ASI president is to represent the student voice.” He also believes the president needs to take part in different committees and execute actions with the help of an executive cabinet.

Reaching out to students

The next point of debate was how the candidates plan to reach out to students to better represent them.

Will said he has been speaking with students from every college and many campus organizations even before his campaign, and that everyone “was screaming for a better sense of community on Cal Poly’s campus.” He stated this is why his platform focuses on unity.

Fashami said how the A in her ACT program revolves around the need to reach out to students. She states her intent to start “monthly, regular meetings with leaders of campus organizations.” She wants “one-on-one” conversations with student body to ensure she is not “assuming what the experiences of the student body are,” but actually hearing student voices.

Encouraging Diversity

The candidates spoke about their plans to encourage diversity and inclusion on campus.

Fashami said as a woman of color and first-generation immigrant to the United States, she strongly empathizes with the underrepresented communities on campus. However, she stressed she did not want to assume the experience of anyone on this campus, which is why she plans to take the time to listen to all voices. Fashami highlighted the importance of not just “throwing money” at a problem, but giving students the right resources for inclusion.

Will said his “tangible, concrete plan” for increasing diversity is the campus climate committee. This committee would be co-chaired by President Jeffrey Armstrong, ASI president, a member of Safer, a member of greek life and three members from multicultural organizations.

In a rebuttal, Fashami said that while the idea “sounds nice in theory,” “due to ASI bylaws, it is not possible to create a committee like this.” She also stated that just three individuals from multicultural organization was not enough, as “there are more than three cultures on this campus.”

Will responding by stating he understood the ASI bylaws and that “nothing is stopping us from forming a committee that focuses on building a better campus climate.”

Most pressing issue

The debate moved on to what the candidates consider the most pressing campus issue and how they plan to address it.

Fashami said a sense of community is lacking at Cal Poly campus-wide. She hopes different organizations will begin to communicate with one another and partner up for more events. She also noted that diversity and inclusion are big problems on this campus. She believes that when organizations feel “empowered enough to work with others and to understand perspectives of minority students on campus” the campus will become more inclusive.

Will stated he believes the most pressing issue on campus is “groups on campus who do not feel safe.” He asserted his proposal of a stimulus safety package will provide “funding for sexual assault prevention, people of color safety and general student body safety.” He plans to get the funds from the ASI financial reserves, taking the money “out of the bank account and put it to work for the students.”

In a rebuttal, Fashami stated the ASI reserves has “are not up for the discretion of the ASI president to decide.” The Student Success committee must be in agreement with the president, which includes a representative vote from people of every college. She also stated it is important to remember that it is the administration’s job to make the students safe, not ASI which focuses on community building.

Will responded by saying he believes every member of the Board of Directors and every college will agree to the proposal. He also reiterated his point of view that, along with administration, it is the job of student leaders to bring safety to campus.

Cabinet Positions

The next question was submitted by the audience and asked the candidates to discuss what cabinet positions they plan to implement and why.

Fashami stressed the importance of her current role, Student Secretary of Advocacy, and how she would like to see it expanded next year. She also wants continue a positions which work to improve mental health on campus and diversity.

Will said he would like to change ASI bylaws to establish a permanent Secretary of Diversity.

Qualifications

The next round of debate focused on the candidates unique qualifications for presidency.

Will said since freshman year, he has been helping students connect to communities by his role as a member of Cerro Vista’s hall council. He has also served on ASI executive staff, which has taught him how to move through the “red tape” and create change.

Fashami said her role as Student Secretary of Advocacy has taught her how to support student voices both at Cal Poly and in San Luis Obispo. She also stated that at the end of her freshman year she saw a lack of opportunity for CLA students interested in law, so decided to start Cal Poly’s only pre-law fraternity. Fashami believes this is one example of her ability to bring about tangible change.

Greek life

The candidates moved on to discuss their view of greek life’s relationship to campus.

Will said as a member of greek life, he can affirm that members of greek life are devastated by recent events and are accepting of change. He stated that as ASI president he would be able to work from within greek life to create positive and effective change.

Fashami, who would like to see greek life continue, said that she “stands in solidarity” with the groups who were affected by recent activities within greek life and also supports the Interfraternity Council’s self-probation. However, she believes discrimination is a problem that extends beyond greek life, and the administration’s decision to suspend greek life does not address the campus-wide issue.

Relationship to San Luis Obispo

The candidates discussed how they plan to improve relations with the city.

Fashami said that as a student liaison, she has the opportunity to sit in on meetings every month with county leaders, where they discuss matters facing both San Luis Obispo and Cal Poly. She wants to pursue issues not limited to just Cal Poly, but San Luis Obispo as a whole.

Will stated that “we need to invite officials out to Cal Poly.” He believes by having these face-to-face conversations, “we will all have a better community” by working together.

CSU budget cuts

A question was asked if the candidates plan to take actions against the CSU budget cuts.

Will stated “absolutely.” He expressed his intent to “get in front of officials in Sacramento” and advocate for Cal Poly’s need to receive more money as a polytechnic school that requires more resources. He also has plans to speak with Gavin Newsom, a candidate for California governor, next week to start addressing these problems.

Fashami stated that she attends California State Student Association conferences each month, where she has been able to work with CSU representatives to address problem that face CSU as a whole. She said she recognizes that “these tuition increases are detrimental to low income students” In March, she was able to travel to Sacramento and speak with congressmen to advocate against these increases.

Campus sustainability

The debate continued regarding the candidates plans to increase campus sustainability.

Fashami stated she is “very interested in working with groups on this campus who are passionate about sustainability.” She said this year ASI started a roundtable which works with student organizations who are taking strides to make Cal Poly a green campus, which she would like to continue.

Will stated his intent to work with a vendor to create Cal Poly Hydroflasks, which would increase sustainability and school spirit. He also would like to increase recycling competitions between dorms and work with facilities to ensure recycling bins are taken out regularly.

Health Center

The next question asked candidates to speak on ways they plan to improve the health center.

Fashami stated she is passionate about mental health resources being easily accessible. She believes students currently have to wait too long for appointments at the health center and would like to make counselors more available to students.

Will spoke about his proposed spending package that will allow the health center to bring on one more counselor. He said that he has seen many students struggle with mental health and hopes more access to counselors will improve this.

Closing statements

Fashami closed by recognizing her struggle of finding a community at Cal Poly during freshman year. She would like to see communities working together to understand one another and “create policies that are supportive of one another.” She said through ACT she will give access to a voice to underrepresented communities on campus who have been “hurt by administration for several years” and create a sense of community on campus. Through these changes, she believes “we can stand as a campus of 20,000 strong.”

Will closed by reiterating his three main plans: a student assembly, a Campus Climate committee and a Safety Stimulus package. He stated that “we cannot erase what has been done,” but that we can channel this energy into “creating a new Cal Poly community.” He called for “a renewal of unity, a renewal of spirit and change” on campus.

All Cal Poly students will be able to vote for the 2018-2019 ASI President via their Cal Poly portal or the ASI website starting April 25 at 9 a.m. through April 26 at 9 a.m. There will be a meet-and-greet Tuesday, April 24 at 11 a.m. in the UU Plaza, where students will be able to speak with the presidential candidates and ASI Board of Directors candidates.