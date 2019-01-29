Associate Dean Camille O’Bryant came up with ‘Love, Empathy and Respect’ Campaign. Now she is being awarded for it

The Cross Cultural Centers showed some love to the creator of the “Love, Empathy, Respect” campaign as Associate Dean of the College of Science and Mathematics Camille O’Bryant was awarded the first Martin Luther King Jr. Legacy Award.

The campaign aims to bring more awareness on issues regarding diversity and inclusion within the campus community.

Created by the Cross Cultural Center, the award is designed to appreciate the efforts of people who work diligently to uphold values of diversity, equity and inclusion. Martin Luther King Jr. strove to create an atmosphere of love and hope, giving cause to endow O’Bryant with the award, according to Cal Poly.

“She lives and works to better the lives of folks who are underrepresented,” Dean of the College of Science and Mathematics Dean Wendt said.

Wendt works with O’Bryant on a variety of matters involving the college, including the Committee for Inclusion and Equity.

In her two decades at Cal Poly, O’Bryant has served as chair of the Kinesiology Department and vice chair of the Academic Senate, among other positions. While O’Bryant has many endeavors at the school, Wendt said she is most committed to her students.

“I am truly honored and humbled to be the recipient of the MLK Legacy Award,” O’Bryant said. “I stand on the shoulders of many who fought and continue to fight for social justice, inclusion and equity.”

O’Bryant received the award from Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs Jamie Patton on Jan. 16 in Chumash Auditorium.

“Camille inspires me every day with the loving way she challenges the status quo,” Assistant Dean of Students and Director of the Cross Cultural Centers Bryan Hubain said. “I am in awe of her passion and commitment to our campus.”