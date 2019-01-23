At $900 per table, Cal Poly is making more than $250,000 on the Winter Career Fair

Folding tables on Amazon can be found in the $10 to $15 price range — but employers who want to buy a table in front of Cal Poly students should expect to pay a lot more. Most companies recruiting Cal Poly students at the 2019 Winter Career Fair Jan. 24 and 25 are paying $900 per day for a table, making it the most expensive career fair in the California State University (CSU) system.

The two-day career fair will bring in $251,700 on tables alone, including five tables at the discounted price of $300 per day for non-profit organizations. Companies also have the option to pay additional fees for extra representatives ($50 per person), an extra table ($900) and a resume book of Cal Poly students seeking employment ($300).

Cal Poly Pomona has the second most expensive CSU career fair at $845 per table. Bakersfield is the least expensive at $175 per table.