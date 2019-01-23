At $900 per table, Cal Poly is making more than $250,000 on the Winter Career Fair

Folding tables on Amazon can be found in the $10 to $15 price range — but employers who want to buy a table in front of Cal Poly students should expect to pay a lot more. Most companies recruiting Cal Poly students at the 2019 Winter Career Fair Jan. 24 and 25 are paying $900 per day for a table, making it the most expensive career fair in the California State University (CSU) system.
The two-day career fair will bring in $251,700 on tables alone, including five tables at the discounted price of $300 per day for non-profit organizations. Companies also have the option to pay additional fees for extra representatives ($50 per person), an extra table ($900) and a resume book of Cal Poly students seeking employment ($300).
Cal Poly Pomona has the second most expensive CSU career fair at $845 per table. Bakersfield is the least expensive at $175 per table.
Cost of a career fair booth at the five most and least expensive CSU's
According to University Spokesperson Matt Lazier, Cal Poly career fair prices are not set based on CSU prices but “are benchmarked in comparison to comparable universities such as UC Berkeley and Stanford.”
Lazier wrote in an email to Mustang News that revenue generated from Cal Poly career fair fees is put back into the costs of administering the career fair — such as for food and operations and other Career Services programs, as well as operations and services to partner employers.
Career Services provides career resources, counseling and support for Cal Poly students and alumni. Events such as career fairs, change of major workshops and career or internship information sessions are also run through Career Services.