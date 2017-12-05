Attempted sexual assault on woman living on Foothill Boulevard

An unknown male attempted to sexually assault a 22-year-old Cal Poly student Monday, Dec. 4 at approximately 11:30 p.m. The incident occurred on the 1200 block of Foothill Boulevard where the San Luis Obispo Police Department (SLOPD) was called to investigate.

According to a press release from SLOPD, the victim told officers that someone tried to sexually assault her in her apartment when she had just gotten out of the shower. However, the suspect fled the scene upon SLOPD’s arrival and has not been found. The victim said she was unharmed.

The suspect was described by the victim to be a light-skinned black or Hispanic male in his mid- to late-twenties. He was described as being about 5 feet 9 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall and a possibly shaved head. He was wearing a white plaid shirt, black leather jacket, black gloves, blue jeans and white Converse sneakers.

This case is currently under investigation by SLOPD. Officials are reminding the public to lock doors and windows in their homes. Any suspicious activity or information regarding the case should be reported to SLOPD or Crime Stoppers.