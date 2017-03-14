The Avenue changes operation hours

Going to The Avenue to grab late-night munchies on the weekend? Check their new operation hours before heading out.

The Avenue now closes at 1 a.m. on Fridays and 11 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Cal Poly Corporation implemented this change at the beginning of winter quarter, according to The Avenue’s operations manager Greg Yao.

“After an analysis of traffic patterns, it was determined that business conditions did not warrant the extra hour of operation,” Yao said.

Last fall, The Avenue extended its hours to accommodate “the late-night crowd that traditionally dined at Vista Grande,” according to a press release by Cal Poly Corporation Communications Specialist Kelly Azel.

The closure of Vista Grande prompted Campus Dining to provide additional dining options for students, including the introduction of daily food trucks at Dexter Lawn. Fine-tuning these changes is still an ongoing process as Campus Dining strives to achieve greater efficiency with its limited resources.

“The objective is to control staffing levels and ultimately be more effective to keep food costs low for students,” Yao said.

Aerospace engineering freshman and The Avenue employee Nico Armenta said that closing shifts are now more convenient for student workers, allowing them to head home earlier.

As the only food facility open 24 hours, Subway now monopolizes late-night dining.