Beach volleyball steamrolls non-conference opponents

The No. 6 Cal Poly beach volleyball team continues to dominate in preseason play, rolling through their opponents last weekend in Santa Cruz.

The Mustangs swept all three of their opponents going a perfect 15-0 on the weekend.

They first took down the University of Pacific Tigers, who posed the toughest challenge to the Mustangs of the three teams. The two Mustangs’ top-seeded teams beat the Tigers in straight sets. Sophomore Emily Sonny and junior Samantha Manley at the top spot won with the scores of 21-13 and 21-19 while senior Taylor Nelson and junior Adlee Van Winden at the two spot won with scores of 21-12 and 21-13.

The duos of senior Raeann Greisen and senior Hannah Hubbard, freshman Jamie Stivers and sophomore Brayden Gruenewald, and sophomore Heather Pembroke and freshman Macy Gordon all won their matches in three sets. The No. 3 pair, Greisen and Hubbard, won in a back-and-forth battle defeating the Tigers 21-19, 19-21 and 19-17.

Next, the Mustangs dominated the University of San Francisco Dons in straight sets. The most handily won match came from the No. 5 pair of junior Dora Beilin and Gruenewald. They took down the Dons 21-8 and 21-8.

In the final matchup of the day, the Mustangs rolled over the Portland Pilots. The Mustangs only dropped one set in the matchup. The Van Winden and Nelson pair took down the Pilots from the No. 2 spot by the scores of 21-11 and 21-8 and the Greisen and Hubbard duo won their match with the scores 21-5 and 21-5 from the third position

The top pair from the previous week, freshman Tiadora Miric and sophomore Torrey Van Winden, did not play this weekend.

With the three wins, the Mustangs improve to 10-2 on the season. They will have their first home match of the season Saturday, March 17 at Pismo Beach when they will take on Texas Christian University (TCU) and Arizona.