Bergland sinks women’s golf record

Before the women’s golf team earned the title of Big West Conference Champions, junior Sophie Bergland won a title of her own. She broke the women’s team record at a tournament in Arizona on April 11.

From a young age, Bergland played golf with her father and grandfather. That’s when she developed her competitive edge. After the winning putt, Bergland and her coach were “overwhelmed with emotion.” This wasn’t a huge surprise, as her game has improved dramatically since coming to Cal Poly.

This a big accomplishment for head coach Sofie Aagaard as well, who is in her second year coaching the team. Bergland said Aagaard has made practices much more competitive, which makes tournaments seem less stressful.