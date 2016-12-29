Best places for date night in SLO

1. Sunset Drive-In movie theater

Just a short drive away from campus, Sunset Drive-In is a very popular date spot that is inexpensive and more fun than your typical movie theater.

“Sunset Drive-In is a great date spot,” computer engineering junior Isaac Trotta said. “You and your date can yell inside jokes at the characters on the screen from the comfort of your own car and not bother anyone else.”

2. Farmers’ Market

Full of great food options and a great selection of products to buy or just look at, Farmers’ Market makes for a great date on Thursday nights and offers a unique dinner option. Enjoy people-watching while munching on some street-food style dining options.

3. Firestone

Want to take your date out for a meal but you’re not ready for a formal dinner? Try Firestone for awesome food and a lively atmosphere.

4. Montaña de Oro

“The views are so pretty and it’s a beachy calm feel,” biology sophomore Lucy Swift said. “It’s a great place to get to know someone and hike around enjoying nature.”

Offering some of the best views, Montaño de Oro is a great place to take your date.

5. Top of Prefumo Canyon

Students describe this location as serene and gorgeous, making it a perfect date spot. Once you’re at the top, you can see all of San Luis Obispo.

“It’s so far into nature,” dairy science sophomore Jamie Stapf said. “At night you can see all the stars and it is super romantic.”

6. Dinner and a movie downtown

Opt for the classic dinner and a movie date by grabbing a bite to eat from an array of options downtown and catch a movie at the Fremont Theater. Bonus points if you take your date to Rocket Fizz Soda Pop & Candy Shop or Batch at the end of the night.

7. Sunset hikes

From Serenity Swing, the “P,” Bishop Peak, Madonna Mountain and so many more, San Luis Obispo has a multitude of great hikes to offer. Be sure to hike at sunset just to add that extra romance to your date.

Pro Tip: Be sure to take your special someone to the top of Madonna Mountain while the Christmas lights are still up.

8. Costco food court

“You can get two hotdogs with sodas and a vanilla chocolate swirl to split for under $5,” environmental management and protection sophomore Sydney Goodbody said.

This is an affordable option for college students who may be running out of spending money.

9. Kayaking in Morro Bay

This date is for the more adventurous couple. This is a great idea if you are looking for something different than your average dinner or movie night. You can even kayak to the nearby sand dunes and explore.

10. The cave at Pirate’s Cove

The cave at Pirate’s Cove is one of the most popular date locations in San Luis Obispo. Students enjoy dates here because of the breathtaking scenery and the option to be among people or find a more private spot.