What to binge-watch this break

Don’t have any plans this winter break? Here’s a list of Netflix shows you can zone out to after the stress of finals.

“Supernatural” – 11 seasons

This series gained a strong following after its 2005 premiere. Following two brothers who hunt the villains of the supernatural world, it’s a beyond binge-worthy show. Strong storylines with many subplots immerse viewers in an exciting new reality. Besides being a thriller, the series is full of jokes that keep

it lighthearted.

“‘Supernatural’ is known for having an extremely fun fandom,” art and design freshman Isabela Presedo Floyd said. “I also generally like shows where characters hunt all the things that go bump in

the night.”

“How I Met Your Mother” – nine seasons

“How I Met Your Mother” is a long-winded story told over eight years about a group of friends navigating their way through life. It’s your typical sitcom with stock characters in sometimes outrageous situations.

The cast of the show includes Alyson Hannigan and Neil Patrick Harris and often features pop culture icons like Britney Spears and Katy Perry.

With countless jokes and catchphrases as well as some truly heartfelt moments, you’ll understand why the show has an almost cult-like following.

“White Rabbit Project” – one season

The “MythBusters” team is back with this Netflix original series. Debuting Dec. 9, this show will be one of the newest to Netflix. Remaining consistent with the themes of the Discovery Channel show “MythBusters,” “White Rabbit Project” will star the experimental team of Grant Imahara, Tory Belleci and Kari Byron.

Few details have been released regarding the show, but if it’s anything like “Mythbusters” it’s sure to be entertaining.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what the ‘White Rabbit Project’ has in store,” electrical engineering senior Sanghyun Wang said. “It’ll be good to see at least part of the ‘Mythbusters’ gang doing crazy things again.”

“Stranger Things” – one season

Another new show to Netflix is the overnight sensation “Stranger Things.” A suspenseful show about young children facing a dangerous alternate dimension, this series is at the top of many must-watch lists. Set in the ‘80s, the series captures the culture of the era while employing modern science fiction themes.

“Gilmore Girls” – six seasons

The revival of “Gilmore Girls” was one of the most anticipated Netflix releases of November, especially since the first series ran from 2000 to 2007. Stepping back into the small town of Stars Hallow, the return of familiar faces like Rory, Lorelai and Luke had “Gilmore Girls” fans on the edge of their seats.

The series tells the story of a strong mother-daughter duo as they figure out life in their own special way. Many of us can relate to Rory’s struggles of figuring out what she wants to do with her life now that college is over and the real world awaits. “Gilmore Girls” is a great show to watch with friends, especially to discuss the buzz surrounding four words spoken in the last episode.

“American Horror Story” – five seasons

This show is one of the creepiest out there. A mixture of horror and thriller, “American Horror Story” is absolutely addicting; however, it’s not recommended to watch it in one sitting.

There are five seasons with five very different storylines, but the cast stays consistent. If you can only stomach one season, “Murder House” is definitely the one to look out for. The season mixes stories of historical and present-day murders taking place in one house in Los Angeles to create a terrifying and scintillating plot.

Whether you want to laugh or cry, there is an abundance of shows waiting for you to enjoy this break. Pushing through finals may be exhausting, but hopefully this list will remind you of the bright light of a Netflix screen waiting for you at the end of the week.