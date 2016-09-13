Body found near Cal Poly radio tower identified as Cuesta College student

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office sends in forensics to investigate body found at Cal Poly radio tower | Photo courtesy of Leah Pezzetti

Update 11:04 a.m. Sept. 15:

Robert Sean Douglas Aversano—the man found dead at the Cal Poly radio tower Sept. 13— was a Cuesta College student, according to a Cuesta College news release.

“This is a tragic time for the family and friends of Mr. Aversano, as well as for the Cuesta College community,” Patricia Ewins, Cuesta College Interim Assistant Superintendent and Vice President of Student Services & College Centers, said in the release. “Cuesta College expresses its deepest condolences to the student’s family during this difficult time.”

Update 6:01 p.m. Sept. 14:

The man has been identified as 18-year-old Robert Sean Douglas Aversano of San Luis Obispo, according to a San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office press release.

The cause of death is listed as blunt force trauma. Toxicology results will reveal if the death was natural or unnatural.

Investigators have ruled out foul play.

Update 7:25 p.m. Sept. 13:

The found individual is being described as a white male adult in his early 20’s, according to a San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office press release. He did not have identification on him.

The body was found near a trail at approximately 12:15 p.m. by a hiker who lived nearby.

The cause of death is undetermined at this time. Investigators do not suspect foul play was involved, according to the press release.

The Sheriff’s Office is urging anybody with information on the man’s identity to contact them at 805-781-4550 or Crime Stoppers at 805-549 STOP (549-7867.)

Original Story:

A body was found near the Cal Poly radio tower near the Highland Dr. and Highway 1 area around 1:15 p.m. on Sept. 13, according to university spokesperson Matt Lazier.

The University Police Department (UPD) responded and called in a coroner investigator from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office who is at the scene now, according to Lazier.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back later for more details.