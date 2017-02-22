Box the Oxford talks post-graduation plans

After releasing their first album on Spotify, the four seniors in “Box the Oxford” are looking toward the future of the band past their graduation in spring.

Mechanical engineering senior Andrew Krippner, computer science senior Colton Stapper, mechanical engineering senior Davis Muxlow, and electrical engineering senior Eric Osborn created Box the Oxford their freshman year in Gypsum in Poly Canyon Village (PCV). The band has performed on just about every platform in San Luis Obispo, from Thursday night Farmers’ Market to Cal Poly’s ASI Spring Stampede.

For more of an inside look of the band, check out the video.