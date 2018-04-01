Boyal leads Mustangs at Stanford Invitational

Cal Poly senior Swarnjit Boyal improved his personal best in the 10,000m run by almost 20 seconds. File Photo | Mustang News

Cal Poly’s track & field program competed in the 43rd annual Stanford Invitational where senior Swarnjit Boyal took second place in the men’s 10,000m run Friday night at Cobb Track.

Boyal, the reigning Big West Conference champion in the 10,000m run, finished with a time of 29:05.54 which was just ahead of Oregon All-American Tanner Anderson’s time of 29:07.39.

While Boyal came in second place behind Adams State’s Sydney Gidabuday, who won with a time of 29:02.97, he still improved his personal best by almost 20 seconds from his previous record of 29:25.07, which he set last year. With his new personal best, Boyal also moved from No. 9 to No. 5 in school history for the event.

Boyal is looking to make a return trip to the NCAA prelims after his trip to Texas last May.

Junior Sean McDermott came in 13th place in Section 3 of the 3,000m steeplechase with a time of 9:21.85.

Cal Poly also had junior Connor Crowe compete Saturday where he finished 25th in the 800m run with a time of 1:52.83.

Some of Cal Poly’s other track & field athletes also competed in the Cal State Fullerton Titan Challenge Saturday where they won six events.