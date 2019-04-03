Breaking barriers: Construction management sees increase in freshmen female classes

“I was ‘mansplained’ once” Knickerbocker said. “We were using power tools and I walked up to it … and someone was trying to tell me the basics, but I’ve been raised around power tools since I was little, so I know how to use them. But it didn’t upset me or anything. I just kept moving forward and showed them that I knew what I was doing.”

Knickerbocker’s father is a general contractor, which is part of the reason she chose the major. She said she was undeclared at every other college, but Cal Poly’s requirement to declare a major upon applying prompted her to make the decision quickly, and her passion for it has only grown since she started in the fall. Her dream job is to work for Disney Parks as an Imagineer.

It is not an unattainable goal for a woman. The numbers in the department reflect the construction management industry in the post-graduate world. They almost match up with Pankow Builders in Pasadena, Calif., where women make up 33 percent of the staff.

“As far as opportunities go, it’s a very even field,” Pankow Builders project manager Stacey Field, who graduated from Cal Poly’s construction management program in 2013, said. “I became project manager before I hit six years at the company, so it’s a very quick progression. They take into account my opinions and what projects I want to go to.”

Field also said the Pankow Builders’ workforce was only 15 to 20 percent female when she first started, so the number of women on their staff has also progressed quickly.

However, there is still some room for improvement when it comes to giving women more opportunities, according to Pankow Builders employee Kyle Marini, also an alumnus of the Cal Poly construction management program.

Marini said the reason for the lack of women in construction management careers could be a generational issue.