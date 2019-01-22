Cal Poly adapts to climate change, national report announces impacts

Warmer temperatures do not mean less water, Styles said. It does mean water will not be stored in snow.

“I think California is going to get really hammered on that,” Styles said.

There are two options for Californians to take, Styles said. They can either deal with more winter runoff in winter, or build more dam storage.

Existing dams can be upgraded, like the Shasta Reservoir in Northern California, where proposals to increase the walls of the reservoir range from 15 to 100 higher vertical feet, Styles said.

Offline reservoirs are the best choice, Styles said. Offline reservoirs are reservoirs built away from rivers, but connected to the water source with man-made channels.

If California built offline reservoirs, they can avoid interfering with historically significant tribal areas next to rivers.

One proposed offline reservoir is the Sites Reservoir near Chico, California. The San Luis Reservoir in Merced County is an existing offline reservoir.

Cal Poly will not have enough water if a multi-decade drought occurs.

Cal Poly mostly gets water from Whale Rock Reservoir in Cayucos, a reservoir built jointly by Cal Poly, the City of San Luis Obispo and the California Men’s Colony. Whale Rock can hold 39,000 acre feet of water. That is 12.7 billion gallons, or the volume of enough football fields stacked on top of each other to reach seven miles high. It currently has nine billion gallons of water. Cal Poly has rights to a third of the reservoir’s water.

Whale Rock will not have enough water to last a 10-year drought, Styles said. The Fourth National Climate Change Assessment says a multi-decade drought is possible.

One study cited by the assessment, by Toby Ault of Cornell University, says that a multi-decade drought in the Southwest in this century is close to 45 percent. A 35-year drought is between 10 percent and 50 percent likely.

It would not be the first time that the campus has had a water shortage. In 1991, Cal Poly was nine years into what a campus farm superintendent said was a drought, according to a Mustang News article. It had not rained adequately since 1982. Cal Poly was “slowly running out of water.” The College of Agriculture began using drip irrigation to adjust, and had to cut back on the number of cattle, sheep and pigs which students could raise.

Cal Poly’s Master Plan calls for new infrastructure to deliver more domestic water to campus, but it does not specify the source.

A changing climate has allowed invasive species to expand, Headrick said. Sudden Oak Death Syndrome and Golden Spotted Oak Borer have been attacking California oak trees for the past fifteen years, Headrick said. The recent drought weakened oak trees around the state, making them more susceptible to the disease and pests.

The entirety of San Luis Obispo County is under quarantine for the Asian Citrus Psyllid. The bug used to be limited to certain climates, but have been making their way north as temperatures warm. They can carry a disease that kills citrus trees, forcing Cal Poly’s citrus workers to apply insecticides to every case before they ship them out because of state and federal quarantines and slowing production, Headrick said. “It devastates farmers.”

“We’re accepting this burden because this pest can be so damaging, because it’s the lesser of two evils,” Headrick said.

The drought weakened the immune systems of trees across the state, allowing invasive bark beetles to eat trees from the inside out, Headrick said. Bark beetles killed a record 129 million trees in California in 2017, according to CAL Fire. The dead trees pose a major wildfire risk.

White House researchers proposed mitigation measures in the Fourth National Climate Change assessment. They recommend reducing greenhouse gases and expanding wind and solar energy to generate electricity. Fossil-fuel combustion accounts for 85 percent of United States greenhouse gases, they said, and the rest comes from agriculture, city-scaping, industrial processes and fossil fuel extraction.

They also recommend individuals make daily choices to reduce carbon footprints.

The largest emissions in the U.S. come from transportation, the assessment authors wrote.