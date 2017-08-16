Cal Poly to adopt “smoke and tobacco free” policy

Cal Poly announced in an email that it “will implement a ‘smoke and tobacco free’ policy, effective September 1, 2017.” The new policy is part of an effort to improve the health and well-being of students, faculty, staff and guests.

The policy will prohibit the following:

cigarettes

cigars

pipes

electronic smoking devices

tobacco products

chew tobacco

tobacco accessories

vaporizing liquids

any other tobacco utilization devices

The policy applies to everyone on CSU properties and in private vehicles on campus property. This policy extends to Cal Poly properties including Cal Poly Pier, Swanston Pacific Ranch, Bella Montana Rental Properties, Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship Hot House, Downtown Alumni Center and Downtown Lofts. Any off-campus university sponsored events will have this policy in effect.

Medical marijuana use is also not permitted on Cal Poly’s campus. As Cal Poly is a Title IV institution that takes part in federal financial aid programs – such as federal loans, grants and work-study – it is bound to comply with federal laws regarding marijuana.

On April 7, 2017, Chancellor Timothy White issued Executive Order 1108 that all CSU campuses would be smoke and tobacco free by Sept. 1, according to university spokesman Matt Lazier.

“Initially, Cal Poly will implement the policy primarily through positive education and communications,” Lazier said. “If compliance remains a challenge after an extensive education and outreach program, the university reserves the right to institute fines under Assembly Bill 795.”