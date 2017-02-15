Cal Poly announces construction of new baseball clubhouse

Cal Poly will build a new baseball clubhouse after this upcoming 2017 baseball season, according to a press release from Cal Poly Athletics.

The new $7.6 million clubhouse, which will be called the Dignity Health Baseball Clubhouse, will be 10,000-square-feet – a big increase from the current 2,000-square-foot space that exists for Cal Poly baseball, according to the press release.

The project is estimated to take about 12 to 15 months.

“The number-one reason for this is our student-athlete wellness,” Associate Athletic Director Ashley Offermann said. “When you look at the amount of time they are spending at the baseball stadium compared to being in class, and the amount of time it takes to go back and forth, we wanted to provide them with as many facilities as they can have [there] at the stadium.”

The new two-story building will include a state-of-the-art locker room, training areas, study spaces, coaches’ offices, a kitchen, a Hall of Fame dedication and a lounge for some of the supporters of the project and the program.

The project will be constructed with private funds.

“I’m proud to see the number of supporters who have stepped up to support the Cal Poly baseball program,” Robin Baggett said in the press release. Baggett is a Cal Poly baseball alumnus for whom the stadium is currently named.