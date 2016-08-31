Cal Poly Arts 2016-17 is a game changer

Celebrating 31 years of providing the Central Coast with arts and entertainment, Cal Poly Arts has announced its 2016-17 season. Featuring more than 30 unique acts, this new season is guaranteed to have something for everyone.

Performances run the gamut— attendees can experience the raw vocals of legendary singer Darlene Love, then see Broadway’s beloved musicals Once, Pippin and Rent come to life in Cal Poly’s Performing Arts Center (PAC).

“After years of reaching out to our audience and listening to their feedback, I feel that we’ve really honed in on what exactly they’re looking for. It will certainly be a fun year,” Cal Poly Arts Director Steve Lerian said.

This season boasts an impressive roster with big names such as TV’s favorite chef Alton Brown. Brown will be making his third appearance at the PAC and will continue to entertain the crowd with new culinary experiments on March 16. The lineup also includes the hilarious Anjelah Johnson, known for her viral “Nail Salon” video, on Oct. 5.

The variety of shows has proved, as Lerian noted, that the entire Cal Poly Arts team has made it a priority to craft a season that is sure to please everyone.

Cal Poly Arts Program/Development Specialist Denise Leader Stoeber said the Arts program is always thinking ahead with the hopes of making each season better than the last.

Though there are many acts to see, Stoeber said the number one show to catch this season would be Malandain Ballet Biarritz’s Cinderella on March 22.

“We have been trying to bring this piece to SLO for almost five years, ever since I saw it at a conference in 2012,” Stoeber said. “It is a very contemporary, almost dark, retelling of the Cinderella story in dance. The set is stark, with a backdrop of a hundred silhouetted stiletto high heels. Adding to the dystopian vision, the ugly sisters and evil stepmother are danced by men. The whole thing is striking and haunting, with a beautiful and romantic love story at its heart … and lots of shoes.”

This season will have its audience laughing one minute, and crying the next. Its eclectic mix of musicians, comedians, actors and dancers from around the world is sure to leave its ticket holders in awe, yearning for more.

Season subscriptions and individual show tickets are now on sale now. Discounts are granted to subscribers, as well as students and faculty. If students and faculty want to subscribe to this season’s exciting festivities, they will be able to receive a “double-discount.”

For students who aren’t able to subscribe at this point, fear not. Cal Poly Arts is known to hold student rush, which allows students to purchase tickets for $10 each at the door at designated shows.

Visit calpolyarts.org for more information.