Cal Poly Athletics announces new partnership with adidas

Beginning June 2017, adidas will be the the official athletic footwear, apparel and accessory brand for the 21 Cal Poly Mustang sports teams. This five-year agreement will last until the 2021-22 season.

“We believe sport has the power to change lives and over the next five years we look forward to partnering with Cal Poly Athletics to help them achieve their vision to be a model collegiate athletics program, achieving comprehensive excellence in the student-athlete experience,” Jim Murphy, NCAA sports marketing director for adidas America, said in an Athletics general news article.

Adidas is world renowned and has worked with more than 100 collegiate programs. The company also has marketing partnerships with multiple professional sports leagues, including the National Basketball Association (NBA), National Football League (NFL), Major League Baseball (MLB), Major League Soccer (MLS) and Major League Lacrosse (MLL).