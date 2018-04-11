Cal Poly baseball swept by CSU Fullerton for second time this season

Josh George was 1-for-4 on Saturday with one run. Lauren Pluim Cal Poly Baseball | Courtesy Photo

For the second time this season, the Cal Poly baseball team was swept by Big West Conference-leading CSU Fullerton. The Mustangs were outscored 8-16 in the series last weekend at Goodwin Field.

Game 1:

Titans righthander Colton Eastman held the Mustangs hitless until the sixth inning but combined with reliever Brett Conine for a three-hitter in a 5-1 Cal State Fullerton victory Friday night.

Cal Poly finished with three total hits, all of which were singles, by junior shortstop Kyle Marinconz, junior outfielder Alex McKenna and freshman infielder Nick DiCarlo.

The Titans had 11 hits against four Cal Poly pitchers. Junior right-hander Jarred Zill suffered the loss for the Mustangs.

Cal Poly avoided the shutout in the eighth inning when sophomore infielder Scott Ogrin reached base on an error and was brought home by singles from DiCarlo and McKenna.

Game 2:

Titans infielder Jake Pavletich’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth inning proved to be the difference as the Titans defeated the Mustangs 5-4 Saturday afternoon.

The Mustangs had a chance to score in the top of the inning, putting runners at second and third with one out, but the next two Mustangs struck out.

In the fifth inning with the Mustangs down 4-1, freshman infielder Tate Samuelson started a rally with a leadoff home run. Senior outfielder Josh George singled and scored on Ogrin’s double. DiCarlo and McKenna’s singles tied up the game at 4-4.

The loss went to junior righthander Cam Schneider who allowed Pavletich’s run in the eighth inning.

Game 3:

Cal State Fullerton scored six runs in the third inning and held off a Cal Poly rally for a 6-3 victory Sunday afternoon.

In the seventh inning, Samuelson hit a two-run home run, his second of the series. The Mustangs added another run in the eighth when McKenna hit a solo home run.

The loss went to freshman righthander Darren Nelson and the win went to Titan junior righthander Andrew Quezada.

The Mustangs are now 13-17 on the season. Next, they will visit Cal State Bakersfield Tuesday night.