Cal Poly beach volleyball wins 11th straight match

Volleyball improves their record to 14-2 for the best start in program history. Mustang News | File Photo

The Cal Poly beach volleyball team traveled to Bakersfield Saturday and swept their double header. The team, currently ranked No. 7 in the country, won their 11th straight match and improved their overall record to 14-2, the best start in program history.

During their first match against CSU Bakersfield (3-5) the Mustangs defeated the Roadrunners 5-0 for their first win in Big West Conference play. Sophomore Torrey Van Winden and freshman Tia Miric played at the No. 1 position and won their match against Bakersfield’s Sydney Haynes and Emily Hansen 25-23, 21-8. At the No. 2 position, sophomore Emily Sonny and junior Samantha Manley beat Sarah Garrow and Desiree Sukhov 21-14, 21-15.

At the No. 3 spot, Mustangs junior Adlee Van Winden and senior Taylor Nelson won their match 21-12, 21-11 over Roadrunners Emily Lopes and Mattison Degarmo. At the No. 4 spot the Mustangs’ senior duo of Raeann Greisen and Hannah Hubbard defeated Roadrunners Briannah Mariner and Aleksandra Djordjevic 21-13, 21-12 and at the No. 5 spot partners sophomore Heather Pembroke and freshman Macy Gordon beat Hannah Manzanares and Sidney Wicks 21-8, 21-12.

In their second match of the day, the team took on No. 15 Loyola Marymount (7-7). The Mustangs picked up the win in a close match, winning at the No. 1, 2 and 3 spots to secure the victory.

Torrey Van Winden and Miric made it look easy as they won both their sets by a margin of 12 points against the Lions’ No. 1 duo of Savannah Slattery and Jessie Prichard, 21-9, 21-9. This was their fourth straight win which pushed Miric and Torrey record up to 9-4 on the season.

Sonny and Manley won a closer match against Sara Kovac and McKayla Ferris 21-13, 21-15 to improve their perfect record to 16-0, the best start in Cal Poly’s program history.

Nelson and Adlee Van Winden beat Lions duo Chloe Reinig and Kekai Whitford at the No. 3 spot in the closest match of the day 22-20, 21-17, keeping their perfect record on the season alive at 10-0.