Cal Poly Corp turns over Dining and University Store management to third parties

Follett Higher Education Group will take over full operations of the University Store starting July 1. The contract was finalized with Cal Poly Corporation April 21, Cal Poly Corporation Executive Director Lorlie Leetham said.

According to Leetham, the Corporation also handed over some Campus Dining management services to Chartwells Higher Education — an international food provider to universities all over the world — in late January.

University Store

The company will take over management of all Cal Poly University Stores — the one on campus and in downtown San Luis Obispo — as well as the online store. Follett operates more than 1,200 campus stores around the country.

Leetham said the change is due in part to the challenges in the campus bookstore industry.

“You have Amazon, you have virtual store providers, you have a lot of compliance and legal issues around textbook affordability and needing to provide the best type of resources and information to our students,” Leetham said. “Our hope and a belief are a company like Follett, who we have contracted with, will bring 140 years of experience.”

Follett manages about half of the bookstores across the California State University system, making Cal Poly the 12th university to do so. The company also runs Allan Hancock Community College bookstore in Santa Maria.

Follett agreed to keep current employees and their current benefits fixed for a three-year contract. After that, it will be up to the company to change or keep current employees.

“We negotiated a three-year agreement for our staff meaning there will be guaranteed employment for three years,” Leetham said. “Now that doesn’t mean they won’t retain their employment for a lot longer, this means they are guaranteed their current rate of pay with comp up packages for compensations and benefits so it comes out comparable where they are today.”

Campus Dining

Chartwells Higher Education has already began managing some aspects of Campus Dining, but not all.

“Our core function will remain very similar as it did before, we have to manage those contracts,” Leetham said. “We still own Campus Dining. We still do post award sponsored research. We still provide fiscal and human resource support for agriculture programs, we operate conference event planning. We hold a number of licenses and agreements for the university and I think there will be new things coming down the pipe for the corporation.”

According to a previous Mustang News article, this transition will not affect Campus Dining employees.

University spokesperson Matt Lazier said the university has no additional comment beyond what was said by the Corporation.

Check back on this post for more updates regarding Cal Poly Corporation.