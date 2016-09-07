Cal Poly Corporation pursues alternative management for Campus Dining and University Store

Cal Poly Corporation is pursuing requests for proposal (RFPs) to bring in a new on-site food service management team for Campus Dining and to possibly put the Cal Poly University Store under third-party management, according to a Cal Poly Corporation press release. An RFP is a document submitted by an organization to potential companies who will bid to take over management in some form.

Campus Dining

For the Campus Dining RFP, the act will not privatize Campus Dining, but rather install a team to lead the existing Campus Dining operation and to, “assess, plan and implement effective strategies for food service operations,” according to the press release.

This process will not affect the Campus Dining or other Cal Poly Corporation employees. The Campus Dining RFP process will take place during fall and Corporation hopes to have these new management consultants by early January.

University Store

The University Store RFP allows room to determine if third party management is more beneficial than continuing to self-operate.

The top priority of looking into third-party management of the store is to meet the needs of the Cal Poly community, Lorlie Leetham, executive director of the Cal Poly Corporation and associate vice president of commercial services, said in the press release.

When looking for new management for the University Store, Cal Poly Corporation is largely basing their choices on retaining the current University Store staff. The process will take anywhere from nine to 15 months.