Cal Poly dismantled by Nebraska, salvages one win in four-game series

Cal Poly baseball took the first game of their four-game series against Nebraska, but were decimated by the Cornhuskers in the final three games, as they were outscored 5-39 total.

Thursday

Cal Poly rallied to score 10 runs in the last three innings to change an 8-4 deficit into a 14-8 victory over Nebraska to hand the Cornhuskers their first home-opening loss in 40 years.

In the top of the seventh, senior outfielder Colby Barrick’s RBI single and freshman infielder Nick DiCarlo’s bases-loaded walk narrowed the score to 8-6 in favor of Nebraska. With the bases loaded and junior center fielder Alex McKenna at the plate, Nebraska committed two throwing errors on McKenna’s groundball, allowing all three base runners to score to give Cal Poly a 9-8 lead.

Cal Poly pulled away with two runs in the eighth and three runs in the ninth. The win went to junior right-hander Cam Schneider who pitched one scoreless inning.

Friday

Senior Luis Alvarado and freshman Paul Tillotson combined for a seven-hit shutout as Nebraska shutout Cal Poly 4-0 to even the series. The Mustangs had two runners on base in both the first and eighth innings but could not capitalize either time. Eight Mustangs were stranded on the base paths.

Mustangs’ senior pitcher Trent Shelton allowed three runs and eight hits over 6 2/3 innings with one walk and seven strikeouts, but he received no run support for the second time in his last three starts.

Saturday game 1

Nebraska erupted for 13 runs in the sixth inning on the way to a 22-3 victory. The Mustangs scored single runs in the first, sixth and seventh innings.

The Mustangs stranded 15 runners and hit into three double plays. Freshman Daren Nelson took the loss for Cal Poly.

Saturday game 2

Nebraska swept the doubleheader with a 13-2 victory. The Mustangs’ only runs were courtesy of a two-run home run by McKenna in the sixth inning.

Sophomore Thomas Triantos took the loss for the Mustangs and senior Matt Warren earned the win for the Cornhuskers.

Cal Poly (6-10) will open a seven-game homestand starting Monday night against New Mexico at 6 p.m.