Cal Poly experiences second power outage of the week

Cal Poly experienced a second power outage of the week on Tuesday. All power has been restored, except for the children's center. Mustang News| File Photo

An emergency notification sent out by Cal Poly at 9:15 a.m. this morning informed the community there is a partial power outage on campus.

Matt Lazier, Cal Poly spokesperson, confirmed the power outage was prompted by a problem with the switching gear in the area of the ASI children’s center and football trailer near the stadium.

According to PG&E, the campus-wide power outage on Sunday was unrelated.

Power was restored around 10 a.m. to all buildings on campus, except the children’s center.

This story is developing.