Cal Poly experiences second power outage of the week

An emergency notification sent out by Cal Poly at 9:15 a.m. this morning informed the community there is a partial power outage on campus.
Matt Lazier, Cal Poly spokesperson, confirmed the power outage was prompted by a problem with the switching gear in the area of the ASI children’s center and football trailer near the stadium.
According to PG&E, the campus-wide power outage on Sunday was unrelated.
Power was restored around 10 a.m. to all buildings on campus, except the children’s center.
This story is developing.