Cal Poly freshman suffers injuries from fall at Bishop Peak

Manufacturing engineering freshman Evan Lalanne suffered spinal and neck injuries and was flown to Stanford Hospital for surgery after he fell approximately 30 feet from the top of Bishop Peak while hiking on Thursday.

Lalanne is currently paralyzed from the waist down but it is unknown if the paralysis will be permanent, according to a GoFundMe page that was made to help cover medical costs. The page was created by Maureen Boyle Curran, one of Lalanne’s best friend’s mother.

On scene top of Bishops Peak with a patient with major injuries from a fall. 2 helicopters, 6 engines and @SLO_City_Fire assisting — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) December 30, 2016

According to CAL FIRE SLO, two helicopters, six engines and the San Luis Obispo City Fire Department were at the scene when they received the call around 5:30 p.m. Thursday about a fallen hiker. Battalion Chief Lee said in a KSBY story that after search and rescue crews had made it to the top, they decided to bring in a helicopter to transport Lalanne because they wanted to get him down as soon as possible.

He was taken to Sierra Vista Medical Center in San Luis Obispo around 7:45 p.m before being transported to Stanford Hospital, according to KSBY.