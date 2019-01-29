Cal Poly is selecting a Vice President of Research from 3 finalists

Each of the three finalists for the position of Vice President for Research has participated – or will be participating – in an open forum in the Advanced Technologies Laboratory (Building 7). The first two forums were Jan. 17 and Jan. 23, and the final will be Wednesday, Jan. 29.

According to Vice Provost for Academic Affairs and Personnel Al Liddicoat, the goal of the vice president and research committee is to deliver a research experience for students and support professional growth for faculty.

Liddicoat said the position would entail working with the grant development office, doing compliance-related work for research studies involving people and sponsoring industry relations, which will help support work that is not funded research but rather collaborative work within the research industry.

Provost Kathleen Enz Finken accepted candidate recommendations from the Vice President for Research Consultative Search Committee, chaired by Richard Savage, dean of the graduate education program, to invite the three finalists to campus for the position.

The first candidate is Alicia J. Knoedler, a research development and research leadership consultant with a career spanning 18 years. She holds a B.S. in psychology from Trinity University and an M.S. and Ph.D. in cognitive psychology from Purdue University. Dr. Knoedler is the former executive associate vice president for research and executive director of the Center for Research Program Development and Enrichment at the University of Oklahoma, where she worked with students and faculty to develop ideas and research career trajectories.

Knoedler held her forum on Jan. 17.

Candidate Renee A. Reijo Pera is the vice president of research and economic development and a professor in the Departments of Cell Biology and Neurosciences and Chemistry and Biochemistry at Montana State University (MSU). She received her doctoral degree from Cornell University in biochemistry and molecular and cell biology. Dr. Reijo Pera does research in regenerative medicine and stem cell biology and was a professor at Stanford in stem cell biology and regenerative medicine before being recruited by MSU.

Reijo Pera’s forum was from 11:10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 23.

Candidate Luis A. Vazquez is the associate vice president for research and grant studies at New Mexico State University. He is also the associate dean of the Graduate School and Department Head for Counseling and Education Psychology at the university. He received his B.A. from Illinois State University and both his M.A. and Ph.D. in counseling psychology from the University of Iowa. Dr. Vazquez has received several excellence in teaching awards and has consulted many higher education agencies and Fortune 500 companies in diversity development and policies.

Vazquez’s forum is still to come and will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 29.

The Consultative Search Committee encourages those who attend to provide their comments confidentially through the Candidate Comment Sheet, which can be found online but will also be provided at the forums. All comments must be submitted by Thursday, Jan. 31 at 12 p.m.