Cal Poly named ‘Military Friendly’ campus

Cal Poly was honored by the veterans organization, Viqtory, for the university’s work with the veteran community. The university has been selected as one of only seven universities in California to be named a Military Friendly School in 2019-20.

The designation is offered annually by Viqtory and is earned by schools who prioritize graduation and retention rates as well as job placement for veterans and students from veteran families. The company gathers information from public data sources and it’s own surveys to decide who will be recognized, according to a news release.

Founded in 2001 by three Navy veterans, Viqtory is a military marketing company that connects the military community to civilian opportunity.

The grand opening of Cal Poly’s Veteran Success Center took place just under four years ago.

Cal Poly’s support for the veteran community begun officially when the Veterans Success Center opened in 2015. The center offers community gatherings, networking opportunities and many other benefits to military connected students. More than 500 families are served on an annual basis, according to the Veterans Success Center.

Some of the Veteran Success Center’s resources consist of counseling services, career development opportunities and access to the Disability Resource Center (DRC). There are also many organizations in- and outside of the Cal Poly community that are offered to bring together military connected students and other veterans.

The center prides itself on offering support from day one to any person affiliated with the military; whether currently serving, having previously served or those from veteran families, according to the center’s coordinator.

Cal poly will be featured in G.I. Jobs Magazine among the full list of Military Friendly Schools for the 2019-20 year.

To find out more about Cal Poly’s Veterans Success Center or to receive the many benefits of their program, visit veteransuccess.calpoly.edu.