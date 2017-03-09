Cal Poly named top producer of U.S. Fulbright faculty scholars

Cal Poly has been named a top producer of U.S. Fulbright faculty scholars by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs for the 2016-17 academic year, according to a press release from Cal Poly university communications.

The Fulbright Program is the U.S. government’s flagship international educational exchange program that offers grants for U.S. citizens to study, teach and conduct research overseas, according to the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.

Five Cal Poly faculty members received Fulbright grants, including three multi-year recipients, which is more than any other public or private masters-level university has received in the nation, the press release said.

“Being named the top producer of Fulbright scholars in the nation is a great honor and speaks to the high quality and caliber of our faculty,” Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong said in the press release. “I am proud of these dedicated educators, who will gain from and be inspired by these teaching assignments abroad, returning with new lessons to share with our students.”

Cal Poly’s Fulbright faculty scholars come from four of the university’s six colleges: Chris Carr, a four-time Fulbright scholar from Orfalea College of Business; R. Thomas Jones of the College of Architecture and Environmental Design; John Battenburg, a three-time Fulbright award winner from the College of Liberal Arts; and lastly, Zachary Peterson and three-time Fulbright scholar Jose Macedo, both representing the College of Engineering.

The program is designed to increase mutual understanding between people of the United States and other countries. Its Core Fulbright Scholar Program offers more than 500 teaching, research or combination teaching and research awards in more than 125 countries, according to the press release.

Since the Fulbright Program began in 1946, it has given more than 370,000 participants the opportunity to exchange ideas and aid in finding solutions to shared international concerns, the press release said. Participants are chosen for the program on the basis of their academic merit and leadership potential.

The Fulbright Program is funded by an annual appropriation made from Congress to the Department of State. Corporations and foundations in the U.S. and abroad, participating governments and host institutions provide direct and indirect support, the press release said.

Since 1984, Cal Poly faculty have received 44 Fulbright scholar awards, the press release said.