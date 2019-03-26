Cal Poly Polo Team advances to nationals for third year in a row

The Cal Poly Polo team advanced to the USPA National Intercollegiate Championship in Charlottesville, Virginia April 1-7. The teams will face off against other top schools, including University of North Texas, Texas A&M University, University of Virginia and Cornell University.

The teams have been to the National Championship almost 20 times combined, but are looking for their first win this year, according to Coach Megan Judge.

Cal Poly advanced to the finals after the women’s team had back-to-back wins against Stanford University and Point Loma Nazarene University and the men’s team was victorious in their match against Oregon State.

“I’m really proud of them and I obviously know that they’ve worked really hard to have earned it,” Judge said.

Environmental management and protection junior Sage Ellington-Lawrence said the team is excited to be attending Nationals for the third year in a row.

“We’re really looking forward to spending that time together and getting a chance to play at that level,” Ellington-Lawrence said. “Honestly, the really big thing I’m most looking forward to is being around other people our age that are really into polo and getting a chance to fly as a team to go play polo in Virginia.”

Cal Poly Polo will be holding more practices and scrimmages with guest players in the upcoming weeks to prepare for the championship.

The team manages 30 school horses and team members typically practice five days a week at the Central Coast Polo Club. The team has approximately 20 members and is sponsored by the United States Polo Association; four members are on the honorary 2019 Western Regional All-Star team.

Cal Poly students interested in joining Cal Poly Polo can participate in recruitment in Spring 2019, Open House and Week of Welcome. No riding experience is required to join.