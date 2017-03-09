Cal Poly professor’s documentary hits international film festival

Sky Bergman first filmed her 99-year-old Italian grandmother cooking lasagna and going to the gym because she felt the acts were so impressive that people needed to see them to believe them.

As Bergman approached the age of 50, she began to reflect on her life using her grandmother as a guide to “gracefully move through life and age with dignity, grace and humor,” Bergman said.

“I asked [my grandma] for a couple words of wisdom and she said some amazing things,” Bergman said.

This planted a seed for Bergman, who teaches photography and video classes at Cal Poly.

She started filming elderly people sharing personal stories and experiences most of us only read about in history books.

“We tend to think of the elderly as disregarded and we don’t have connections with them,” Bergman said. “We have lost knowledge and wisdom, so I hope people will look at these stories and realize everyone has a story to tell. We can learn valuable lessons from people who are older and wiser with more life experiences.”

Bergman is a self-taught filmmaker, so she never thought she would present her film “Lives Well Lived” at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF), where she would also walk down the red carpet.

“Lives Well Lived” gives a voice to the elderly, specifically those who have faced life’s greatest barriers. They have seen the best and worst of humanity, yet persist in good spirit.

This is Bergman’s first documentary. In fact, when she initially started the project, she aimed at producing a webisode. She emailed about 1,000 people asking if there was someone in their life they wanted to nominate for the project. As more and more opportunities arose, Bergman changed direction and began filming a documentary.

In creating such a personal documentary, Bergman understood the importance of building connections with the interviewees.

“I’d make it very clear ahead of time on what I was doing and told them about my grandma. I would sit and talk to them first,” Bergman said. “I re-interviewed people several times until I got what I wanted. Part of it is being persistent. I was trying to make it as positive of an experience for them as I could.”

After all the interviews were complete, Bergman went back and flushed out some stories to eliminate repetitiveness and prioritize the diversity of interviewees and their experiences.

“I felt it was important to include a Japanese-American who was in an internment camp and someone who escaped Nazi Germany and someone who was active in the civil rights movement,” Bergman said.

Many of those interviewed were greatly affected by World War II. According to Bergman, aspects of these stories parallel current times in society. She hopes this film will “prompt future generations to understand that democracy and human rights are fragile.”