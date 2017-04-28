Cal Poly to receive largest gift in CSU history on May 3

Cal Poly will be receiving a historical gift Wed. May 3 from William and Linda Frost that will “transform undergraduate research at Cal Poly,” according to a press release.

This gift will be one of the biggest in California public higher education and the largest in California State University (CSU) history.

CSU Chancellor Timothy P. White, Cal Poly President Jeffrey D. Armstrong and College of Science and Mathematics Dean Phil Bailey will unveil the gift in Harman Hall in the PAC at 11 a.m. May 3.