Cal Poly sees rise in arrests, sexual assaults, report shows

Cal Poly has released its annual security report. Compared with other California State University (CSU) campuses, the campus has a high number of reported rapes, as well as drug and liquor arrests.

The information in the annual crime statistics report is only the reported crimes and is not a complete account of every crime committed on campus. These numbers may be affected by the willingness of victims to come forward, as well as the university’s method of collecting the information, University Police Chief George Hughes stated last year. Cal Poly has the 11th largest enrollment in the CSU system.

The report only takes into account crime that occurs on campus, or at fraternity and sorority houses. Downtown arrests and off-campus burglaries are not included.

Hughes and Cal Poly Clery Director Dru Zachmeyer, who oversees the creation of this report, were not available for comment.

California State University Chico’s report is not yet published, and the Maritime Academy has been excluded due to its small size.

Cal Poly is the 10th largest CSU in terms of population.

University 2017 Enrollment Cal Poly 22188 Channel Islands 7053 Monterey Bay 7131 Humboldt 8347 Sonoma 9223 Bakersfield 9863 Stanislaus 10003 San Marcos 13893 Dominguez Hills 15179 East Bay 15435 San Bernardino 20461 Fresno 25168 Cal Poly Pomona 25894 Los Angeles 28253 San Francisco 29607 Sacramento 30661 San Jose 33409 San Diego 34828 Long Beach 37065 Northridge 39816 Fullerton 40439

Cal Poly ranks eight out of 21 campuses for hate crimes over the past three years.

The hate crimes were vandalism on campus based on national origin, vandalism based on race, and intimidation on campus based on religion and sexual orientation, according to the report.

Cal Poly also has the second highest number of reported rapes across the CSU system.

The report defines rape as “non-consensual sexual intercourse that may also involve the use of threat of force, violence, or immediate and unlawful bodily injury or threats of future retaliation and duress.”

Cal Poly has a low number of car thefts, with the campus’ numbers slightly inflated due to eight golf cart thefts in 2017. Cal Poly is on par with the rest of the universities in terms of burglaries.

Most of Cal Poly’s crime has fluctuated over the years, but the number of reported sexual harassment crimes has increased.